Analysts Anticipate Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) to report ($0.34) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerva Surgical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerva Surgical will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Minerva Surgical.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTRS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.50. Minerva Surgical has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Surgical (UTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.