Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of $0.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NOW by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NOW by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NOW by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NOW by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNOW traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.57. The company had a trading volume of 772,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,537. NOW has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.71.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

