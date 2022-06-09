Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.03. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 24.53%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RBBN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $441.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,200,000 after acquiring an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

