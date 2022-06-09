Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.