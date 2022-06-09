Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.
In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.