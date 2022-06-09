Analysts Anticipate Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.19. Selecta Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 25.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.71.

In related news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,510.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 27.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Selecta Biosciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.