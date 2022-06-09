Analysts Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) will announce $6.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.84 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $4.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $23.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $24.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $81.35 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $100.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.80.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 155.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 539,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 328,309 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 38.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $1,679,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $724,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

