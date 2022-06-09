Analysts Anticipate The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.25 Million

Analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) will report $112.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $115.90 million and the lowest is $108.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full-year sales of $445.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $445.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $492.35 million, with estimates ranging from $491.30 million to $493.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COCO shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, CEO Martin F. Roper purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

COCO stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Vita Coco has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $18.61.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

