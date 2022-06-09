Analysts Anticipate Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will report $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.21. Vale posted earnings per share of $1.59 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vale.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VALE. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

NYSE VALE opened at $17.89 on Thursday. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,855,813,000 after buying an additional 16,114,413 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after buying an additional 11,140,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,731,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,117,833,000 after buying an additional 216,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,304,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,299,000 after buying an additional 12,609,820 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vale by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,691,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,178,000 after buying an additional 10,693,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

