Analysts Anticipate Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.83 Million

Analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report $53.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.50 million and the highest is $57.50 million. Zai Lab posted sales of $36.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year sales of $235.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.80 million to $249.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.32 million, with estimates ranging from $336.30 million to $544.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zai Lab.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zai Lab from $198.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $29.43 on Thursday. Zai Lab has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $179.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

