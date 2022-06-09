Analysts Expect Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings. Arco Platform reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arco Platform.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.38). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARCE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.04. 266,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,127. The company has a market cap of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.91 and a beta of 0.75. Arco Platform has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Arco Platform by 93.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arco Platform (ARCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.