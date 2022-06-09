Analysts Expect Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) to Post $0.83 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Carriage Services’ earnings. Carriage Services posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 33.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSV shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

NYSE:CSV traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $41.10. 90,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,890. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $34.10 and a 52-week high of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

In related news, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $32,522.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,258.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

