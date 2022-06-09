Analysts Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) to post sales of $49.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.56 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $36.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $201.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.06 million to $203.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $230.39 million, with estimates ranging from $216.96 million to $238.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $715.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 206.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 90,820 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

