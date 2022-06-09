Analysts Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.77 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) to announce $12.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $12.94 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $13.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $51.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.13 billion to $51.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.36 billion to $54.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 20,386 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 30,223 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,586 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $44.92 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.59.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

