Analysts Expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.29. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.62.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.80 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

