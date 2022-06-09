Analysts Expect Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $177.49 Million

Brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) will announce $177.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $190.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.74 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported sales of $164.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $725.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $691.41 million to $768.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $740.52 million, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $778.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

OFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.75.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.