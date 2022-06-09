Analysts Expect Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Energy Transfer reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 161.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

ET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.26. 17,157,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,274,832. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

