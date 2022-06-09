Analysts Expect Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Euronav reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Euronav.

EURN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of EURN opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,016,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Euronav by 30.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 167,086 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 321.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 356,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 271,727 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Euronav by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,199,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

