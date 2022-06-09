Analysts Expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) to post $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.30. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings per share of $2.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.63 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 26.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.25 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,960.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Schoels purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $509,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,799.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $709,985 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 508.2% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 69,892 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 1,048.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,838 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 96,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sarissa Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $256,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.50. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.