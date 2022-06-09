Analysts Expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.97). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($3.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.33). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $217.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.04. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

