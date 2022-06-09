Analysts Expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grab’s earnings. Grab posted earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grab.
A number of analysts have commented on GRAB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, February 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.76 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.
Shares of GRAB stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03.
About Grab (Get Rating)
Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.
