Analysts Expect Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grab’s earnings. Grab posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Grab.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $5.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $3.06 on Thursday. Grab has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

