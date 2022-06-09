Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 807,638 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 93.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,532,000 after buying an additional 9,967,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.80. 4,345,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,287,887. The company has a market cap of $412.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.