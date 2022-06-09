Analysts Expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.49. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kelly Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $19.84 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Kelly Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

