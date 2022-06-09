Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Limelight Networks reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.22%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

LLNW stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,463. The stock has a market cap of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Peterschmidt acquired 68,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

