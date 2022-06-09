Analysts Expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.29. Medpace posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $5.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $330.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.09 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.48.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 28,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Medpace by 46.4% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 19,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Medpace by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Medpace stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,439. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.48. Medpace has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $231.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

