Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 31.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,413,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,760,000 after buying an additional 714,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,478,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,204,000 after buying an additional 1,144,802 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,009,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,935,000 after buying an additional 1,259,010 shares during the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 2,905,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,509. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About New York Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.