Analysts Expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to Post $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.69. PulteGroup posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $11.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $12.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.42.

NYSE PHM traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.07. 1,714,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

