Analysts Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Post -$1.90 EPS

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) to report ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.78) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.02). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($2.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.54) to ($8.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.36) to ($4.51). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RETA. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RETA traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,999. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.24.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

