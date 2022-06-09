Analysts Expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.49. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,819,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,854,000 after buying an additional 193,486 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,156,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,575,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,749,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,316,000 after acquiring an additional 130,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,557,000 after acquiring an additional 713,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,736,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

SBCF traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 166,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,775. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.