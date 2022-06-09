Analysts Expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Several analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Select Energy Services by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 309,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 88,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 279,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Select Energy Services by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

WTTR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.88. 8,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,309. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 2.34.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

