Analysts Expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunworks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.23). Sunworks posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunworks will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunworks.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 40.54% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNW shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunworks in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SUNW opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.07. Sunworks has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Sunworks news, CEO Gaylon Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

