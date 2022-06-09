Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jaguar Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jaguar Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAGX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of JAGX opened at $0.35 on Thursday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 319.63% and a negative net margin of 1,023.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaguar Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic, and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

