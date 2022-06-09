Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

RGLS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.18. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.48.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 64,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

