Analysts Issue Forecasts for Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stingray Digitl’s FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Stingray Digitl alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.