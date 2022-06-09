Analysts Offer Predictions for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLMD. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

