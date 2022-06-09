Analysts Offer Predictions for Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Hyliion in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hyliion from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $643.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyliion by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,842,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,822,000 after buying an additional 1,344,404 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1,448.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 899,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 841,456 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hyliion by 2,641.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 502,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,833,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 298,592 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hyliion news, CTO Patrick Sexton sold 68,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $226,996.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 364,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,491.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

