Analysts Offer Predictions for Orchard Therapeutics plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ORTX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 54,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 124,478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 374,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 89.7% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 47,175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Orchard Therapeutics by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,052,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 403,116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

