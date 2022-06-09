Analysts Offer Predictions for Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Presidio Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Presidio Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.
NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -84.00%.
About Presidio Property Trust
The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.
