Analysts Offer Predictions for Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Presidio Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Presidio Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

NASDAQ SQFT opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQFT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Presidio Property Trust by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Presidio Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -84.00%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

