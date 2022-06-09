Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (AVEVF, CCHGY, DITHF, DLMAF, DLVHF, FQVTF, GRPTF, IDEXY, LOVE, TCLAF)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,725 ($34.15) to GBX 2,775 ($34.77).

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,680 ($33.58) to GBX 2,310 ($28.95).

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,700 ($21.30) to GBX 1,850 ($23.18).

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 435 ($5.45) to GBX 360 ($4.51).

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00.

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from €80.00 ($86.02) to €69.50 ($74.73). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($25.06) to GBX 1,600 ($20.05).

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from €27.00 ($29.03) to €29.00 ($31.18). Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from €22.00 ($23.66) to €24.00 ($25.81). They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00.

Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($41.94) to €35.00 ($37.63). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,800 ($35.09) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83).

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 4,300 ($53.88) to GBX 3,700 ($46.37).

