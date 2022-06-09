Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June 9th (CNQ, CVE, DOL, ENGH, FOM, IMO, MDI, MEG, MNO, NWC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, June 9th:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)

had its price target raised by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$34.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.50 to C$82.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$81.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$74.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$80.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$75.00 to C$77.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$81.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$14.00 to C$17.50.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$8.50.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$8.50.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$7.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$63.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$60.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$21.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00.

