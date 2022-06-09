Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Apple (AAPL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

6/8/2022 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $167.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/3/2022 – Apple was given a new $157.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/3/2022 – Apple was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/26/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

5/25/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $210.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $215.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from $179.32 to $175.24. They now have an “average” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

5/2/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $200.00.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00.

4/27/2022 – Apple was given a new $161.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

Apple stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,088,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.94 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.9% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

