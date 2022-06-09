Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/24/2022 – Argo Blockchain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
- 5/24/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/19/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/4/2022 – Argo Blockchain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
- 4/29/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2022 – Argo Blockchain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain plc has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
