Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Argo Blockchain (ARBK)

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/24/2022 – Argo Blockchain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

5/24/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point to $25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Argo Blockchain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

4/29/2022 – Argo Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Argo Blockchain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Blockchain plc has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

