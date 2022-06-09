Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/7/2022 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2022 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2022 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/11/2022 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/10/2022 – Insight Enterprises was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Insight Enterprises was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $88.28 and a one year high of $111.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,789.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,779,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,620,261.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% during the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,501,000 after acquiring an additional 481,145 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $34,724,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 379.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,939,000 after acquiring an additional 324,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the third quarter worth $27,660,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

