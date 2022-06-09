Analysts Set Expectations for Fastenal’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.81 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $7,701,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $1,873,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

