Analysts Set OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Target Price at $6.00

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. TheStreet downgraded OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 89,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,206,694 shares in the company, valued at $547,416,676.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,224,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,551,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 421,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34,609 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,639,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,636,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.88. OPKO Health has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

