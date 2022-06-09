Analysts Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Price Target at $138.50

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PWR opened at $130.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.83. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $84.40 and a twelve month high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.48%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after buying an additional 50,338 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,845,000 after buying an additional 112,720 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

