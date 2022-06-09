Analyzing Airspan Networks (MIMO) & The Competition

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) is one of 65 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Airspan Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Airspan Networks and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Airspan Networks
|$177.28 million
|-$71.91 million
|-0.18
|Airspan Networks Competitors
|$3.44 billion
|$424.76 million
|-4.77
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Airspan Networks
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2.67
|Airspan Networks Competitors
|457
|2001
|2719
|132
|2.48
Airspan Networks currently has a consensus target price of $7.69, indicating a potential upside of 153.71%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 36.13%. Given Airspan Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Airspan Networks is more favorable than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Airspan Networks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Airspan Networks
|-51.34%
|N/A
|-44.18%
|Airspan Networks Competitors
|-164.45%
|-1,889.82%
|-1.86%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
68.5% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.3% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Volatility & Risk
Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airspan Networks’ peers have a beta of 1.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Airspan Networks beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Airspan Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. designs and produces wireless network equipment for 4G and 5G networks for mainstream public telecommunications service providers and private network implementations. It offers a range of 4G and 5G network build and network densification products with a portfolio of software and hardware tools for indoor and outdoor, compact femto, pico, micro, and macro base stations, as well as fixed wireless access and backhaul solutions portfolio for point-to-point and point-to-multipoint applications. The company serves mobile communications service providers, large enterprises, military communications integrators, and internet service providers. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.
