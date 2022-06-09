Analyzing Allstate (NYSE:ALL) & Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE)

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Allstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Allstate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allstate and Metromile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allstate $50.59 billion 0.71 $1.60 billion $11.94 10.98 Metromile $104.90 million 1.29 -$216.46 million ($1.81) -0.57

Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile. Metromile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allstate and Metromile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allstate 1 5 6 1 2.54 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Allstate currently has a consensus price target of $146.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.40%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 335.10%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Allstate.

Volatility and Risk

Allstate has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metromile has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allstate and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allstate 7.20% 12.50% 2.57% Metromile -130.53% -57.64% -35.26%

Summary

Allstate beats Metromile on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paint and fabric protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Health and Benefits provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The Run-off Property-Liability offers property and casualty insurance. It sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, independent agents, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

About Metromile (Get Rating)

Metromile, Inc. provides insurance policies for automobile owners in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance Services and Enterprise Business Solutions. The company offers pay-per-mile auto insurance policies. It also provides The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data, such as miles driven, driving habits, phone use, speeding, hard braking, accelerating, cornering, and location over wireless cellular networks. In addition, the company offers access to its technology under software as a service arrangement, as well as professional services to third-party customers. Metromile, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

