Analyzing Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) & MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) and MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and MediaAlpha, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A MediaAlpha 0 3 1 0 2.25

MediaAlpha has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 94.76%. Given MediaAlpha’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MediaAlpha is more favorable than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and MediaAlpha’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners 1.05% 5.99% 1.06% MediaAlpha -2.06% N/A -3.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and MediaAlpha’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners $7.34 billion 0.07 -$44.00 million N/A N/A MediaAlpha $645.27 million 0.90 -$5.28 million ($0.38) -25.13

MediaAlpha has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.0% of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of MediaAlpha shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MediaAlpha beats Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. MediaAlpha, Inc. is a subsidiary of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.

