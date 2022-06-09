Analyzing Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) and The Competition

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) is one of 259 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Caribou Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Caribou Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 0 8 0 3.00 Caribou Biosciences Competitors 1693 5823 11451 210 2.53

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 233.12%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 108.99%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -682.39% -27.80% -20.57% Caribou Biosciences Competitors -4,540.81% -65.14% -29.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.9% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $9.60 million -$66.92 million -3.60 Caribou Biosciences Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.23

Caribou Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Caribou Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.