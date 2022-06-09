Analyzing ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) and Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get ChargePoint alerts:

51.1% of ChargePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Wallbox shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of ChargePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChargePoint $242.34 million 21.54 -$132.24 million ($1.00) -15.49 Wallbox $84.68 million 18.57 -$264.75 million N/A N/A

ChargePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Wallbox.

Volatility & Risk

ChargePoint has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wallbox has a beta of 4.41, indicating that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ChargePoint and Wallbox, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64 Wallbox 0 1 6 0 2.86

ChargePoint presently has a consensus price target of $21.96, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%. Wallbox has a consensus price target of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.64%. Given Wallbox’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wallbox is more favorable than ChargePoint.

Profitability

This table compares ChargePoint and Wallbox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChargePoint -107.29% -51.76% -34.14% Wallbox N/A N/A N/A

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Wallbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.